The White Lotus season 2 episode 6 preview: The last before finale

Net week on HBO you’re going to have a chance to see The White Lotus season 2 episode 6 arrive, and of course, it’s going to be huge.

How huge? Well, we are talking here about the final episode before the epic finale, one where we are hopefully going to get some big-time answers.

What we can say for now is pretty clear: The situation with Harper and Ethan is hitting a boiling point as there are trust issues all across the map. It’s clear that them going on this trip with Cameron and Daphne has opened some big rifts — would they have come out otherwise? That’s a fun thing to wonder, but there’s also not a clear answer to that at this given moment. What we can say is that, clearly, the situation with Cameron and Ethan in particular could turn violent — could he be responsible for some of the deaths we saw in the premiere? We don’t want to rule that out. Technically, we don’t want to rule anything out at the moment.

There is another situation to watch out for when it comes to Mia and Lucia. Remember that these two have spoken about someone who owes them money and in this episode, that person could turn up … and they could easily be dangerous. We know that Lucia sees Albie in part as a way out of a bind — she does think that he’s nice, but he’s also a simultaneous means to an end. Maybe it’s cynical to describe their dynamic in a such a way, but it’s a truth.

One more thing that is worth noting, based on the preview: Tanya thinks that Portia could be a younger version of her. There’s a VERY good chance that Portia is going to spiral by the time the finale wraps, especially if she learns about Jack and Quentin…

