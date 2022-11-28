The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: About Hulu, patience

If you want to get a premiere date for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 in the immediate future, rest assured you are far from alone. Of course, whether or not we actually get that is a totally different thing. The Elisabeth Moss drama only recently wrapped up season 5, and we do tend to think the folks at Hulu are going to be pretty patient when it comes to delivering the final episodes.

For the record, it’s also something that should should be doing, and for a wide array of different reasons.

The first thing that should remind you of at the moment is pretty clear: The immense pressure that is going to be on Bruce Miller, Moss, and the writers to deliver a fantastic send-off. Sure, The Testaments is in development and will almost surely air down the road, but it can’t be thought of as The Handmaid’s Tale season 7. It has to be its own thing and with that, season 6 needs to bring a proper sense of closure. The last thing we want is for these episodes to be rushed; luckily, we don’t think that it will be. It is one of the reasons why it may take time for production to get underway, let alone the show to premiere.

It’s for all of these reasons why we wouldn’t be shocked if we don’t see the final season until 2024. Would we like to get it before then? Sure, especially since the first half of 2024 could be stacked with Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, House of the Dragon, and Euphoria all potentially premiering around that time. At the end of the day, though, you have to do what’s best for this show, and tune out a lot of the other noise that is out there. A great ending here is the best way to ensure that The Testaments is a big success.

