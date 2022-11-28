Magnum PI season 5: The current promo question marks

We don’t think it’s much of a shock to anyone out there just how ready we are to see Magnum PI season 5 premiere on NBC. The problem? Knowing that we are so far away from it actually happening. The plan at present is for it to return on Sunday, February 19, and it’s going to be a part of a lineup that also includes the return of The Blacklist and new series Found.

If you are the network, we tend to think there’s one thing already on your mind: How do you start to get the ball rolling when it comes to promotion? How long do you wait? We’d expressed our hope that we would start to see something during the Thanksgiving Day Parade or National Dog Show, but that didn’t happen. Now, we’re in a spot that is relatively uncertain. There’s no singular event on NBC that feels like the perfect launching pad for a promo.

Are there still some possibilities? Sure. You can look at the final episodes of The Voice this fall as one opportunity, or the upcoming Christmas in Rockefeller Center Special. Maybe you air something during an NFL primetime game or one of the final episodes of Saturday Night Live this calendar year — or, maybe you just put a promo online randomly without attaching it to any one show in particular.

The big question we have is whether or not we’ll see any footage at all this year. Given that the cast has been filming for quite some time at the moment, there has to be plenty of footage in order for this to be possible. It mostly just comes down to when NBC wants to time something out. We recognize that entering 2023, there are some other big opportunities for Magnum PI to get some attention, especially during some high-profile football games.

No matter when some footage is released, let’s cross our fingers that we see some awesome stuff in there from Jay Hernandez and the rest of the cast.

When do you think we’re actually going to see the first promo / trailer for Magnum PI season 5 on NBC?

