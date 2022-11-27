Superman & Lois season 3 premiere date: Spring possibilities

Is there a chance that we are waiting until the spring to see Superman & Lois season 3 premiere on The CW? There’s a good chance of it, even if we’d personally love to dive back into this world sooner.

When it comes to both this show and another superhero saga in The Flash, there are a lot of questions as to how the network under new ownership will handle them. While the Grant Gustin series is ending after season 9, the future of Superman & Lois remains unclear. We’d hope that season 3 has every opportunity to succeed, but who knows what the powers-that-be will decide?

If we did have to issue a big prediction based on what we know right now, it’d be this: We will be waiting until March at the earliest to get Tyler Hoechlin and the rest of the cast back. Remember that The CW has yet to share any midseason premiere dates, and they may be waiting to wrap up some of their freshman series like The Winchesters and Walker: Independence before getting to some of the other stuff currently off the air. We could see Superman & Lois and The Flash as a part of the same lineup, or one of them potentially paired with Gotham Knights, which has yet to come on at all.

The important thing with this particular Superman story is that production won’t even be wrapped up until spring, so it makes little sense to bring it back super-early in 2023. At this point, the best thing for it could be patience; that way, when it does premiere it will have a chance to air new episodes almost every week until the finale. We’re not sure filming will be done in enough time for season 3 to wrap up during May sweeps, but we do think airing as much of it in-season as possible could be important to its future.

