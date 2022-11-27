The Good Doctor season 6 episode 7: Are Shaun, Lea ready?

Tomorrow night on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see The Good Doctor season 6 episode 7, and it does seem very important for Shaun and Lea.

How important, exactly? Let’s just say that “Boys Don’t Cry” could be the story that has the two contemplating their future as parents like they haven’t in some time. We don’t think either one of them will ever forget the tragedy that they previously suffered, but they also want to move forward if at all possible. There will be discussions about doing that here and when the dust settles, we’ll see what they decide. They are in a position right now where they are well-established and have stable jobs. They are busy and that could prove challenging, but you could say the same thing about just about every parent under the sun.

The most important thing for these two characters at this point is that they keep communicating on what they want and the path required to get there. There are going to be more stumbling blocks; there always are in just about every relationship. The two getting married was not some sort of sign that all conflict between the two of them is done forever.

As for what else you’re going to see tomorrow night, babies are actually going to be central to the story! Shaun and Lea may also not be the only characters with parenting on their mind; remember, Morgan recently came to a realization that she also wants a baby. Of course, we’re curious to see what her story will look like and what some of the steps could be that get her to her desired result.

