NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Where is Hetty, Linda Hunt at?

There is so much to be excited about right now when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 and yet, there are still big questions. What’s one of the big ones? Think in terms of the status of one Henrietta “Hetty” Lange.

Is Linda Hunt returning to the show at some point? We tend to think that she will and yet, we’ve learned to not take anything as a guarantee. Here is what we can say leading into tonight’s new episode: Callen is doing whatever he can to locate her, and there are a multitude of reasons for this. First and foremost, he wants answers when it comes to his past; also, they do have a very important relationship in the present. He’d love for her to be there for his eventual wedding to Anna, much in the way that she turned up (in rather spectacular fashion) to Deeks and Kensi’s ceremony in the past.

At this point, the future of Hunt and Hetty really comes down to when the writers want to reincorporate her into the story. There are a number of potential opportunities ahead. Could she turn up in the three-part crossover? It’d be a great reveal, but we also know that the team’s going to have some other priorities. It could also make for another great story during February sweeps, a time when networks want to get as much big programming as possible.

There is another component to all of this and even though we may not want to discuss it, it’s still important: The long-term future of the series. There is no guarantee that we’re ever going to get a season 15 down the road. Because of that, if we’re the writers we are not leaving any story on the table. That means not only getting Hetty back, but figuring out a way to make every single second of her return special.

We love Hunt, and we know that everyone within the NCIS: LA world feels the same. That’s why there are so many reasons still to be hopeful over the future.

Related – Get some other updates now all about NCIS: Los Angeles

Do you think we’re going to see Linda Hunt back as Hetty soon on NCIS: Los Angeles season 14?

Share your thoughts right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around for more of the latest. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







