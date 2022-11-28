9-1-1 season 6 episode 10 return date: When is it back on Fox?

Following what you see tonight, it’s only natural to want the 9-1-1 season 6 episode 10 return date. There is so much coming on the horizon! This show has developed a dedicated audience, and we know the end of episode 9 will probably have us begging for more.

Now that we’ve said all of that, this is where we have to bring in an unfortunate reminder: This show, perhaps more so than any other on Fox, is known for doing these super-long, incredibly painful winter breaks. That’s what we are facing now. There are no episodes through the rest of the year after tonight, and we’ve already seen that 9-1-1 is not a part of the network’s midseason schedule. (With that being said, 9-1-1: Lone Star is — you can expect to see it back on January 17.)

So when will the flagship show actually return? Right now, the only thing that we can say is “spring.” There is plenty of time for more information to come out, and for Fox, the most important thing is that they’ve got Angela Bassett and the rest of the cast back for the all-important May sweeps ratings period.

Perhaps more so than ever, we would argue that the next part of the season is essential to the long-term future of this show. That may sound strange given its hit status, but remember that Fox does not own the entirety of 9-1-1 in-house. That means that they could be quicker to move away from it than they would be any other internal production. This is why, in the end, it’s our advice that you keep watching live and supporting this show however you can. We want to see many more years here!

Related – Check out the rest of our 9-1-1 coverage as we dive further into this hiatus

What do you most want to see on 9-1-1 season 6 episode 10 when it airs on Fox in 2023?

Are you sad to be in yet another big hiatus? Be sure to share right away the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for more news. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







