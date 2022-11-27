9-1-1 season 6 episode 9 spoilers: A windstorm & a cliffhanger?

For those who were not currently aware, 9-1-1 season 6 episode 9 is set to return tomorrow night following a hiatus. What can we say about it for now?

First and foremost, we should begin by noting this: This is the final episode of the year, and we tend to think that this will raise the stakes to yet another level. This is a series (and really a franchise) that tends to create big, epic stories for episodes like this; they’ll want some sort of cliffhanger to keep you excited for what is coming up down the road!

So what sort of cliffhanger could “Red Flag” bring to the table? Based on the way that this episode has been promoted so far, the easiest thing to speculate on is that it’s tied in some way to a massive windstorm. Whenever you get something like this, especially in the greater Los Angeles area, it significantly raises the chances of dangerous wildfires. All it takes is for one of them to jump a highway and all of a sudden, countless lives are at risk. The 118 is going to have their hands full trying to make sure everyone is safe!

Of course, there are city-wide stakes that will be present within this episode, but we’re also going to be seeing some pretty dramatic personal stakes at the same time. Remember that Chimney and Maddie have some big decisions to make when it comes to their future, including a search for the perfect home! Sure, this is not the sort of thing that will likely be a cliffhanger, but it’s worth watching as they work to take this next, all-important step in their lives.

