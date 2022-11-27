Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 11/27?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? It goes without saying that we’d love to get more comedy from the host’s late-night world. Few shows are as fascinating, irreverent, and also topical. While it’s not on 52 weeks a year, there are absolutely times that we wish that it was.

Unfortunately, this is the point in the article that we have to share the bad news: There is Last Week Tonight airing in a matter of hours. There’s also not one for the rest of the year. Last week was the big finale and now, we’re in a situation where we are stuck waiting until 2023 to see what lies ahead. There is no firm premiere date at present, but it is fair to say it will return in February.

If there is one good thing we can say at present, it is that the show capped things off in the best way possible — we had about as fantastic a finale as you’re ever going to see, one that featured a lengthy segment all about the World Cup. Sure, Oliver has taken on FIFA in the past, but there was so much to dive into here and it was something that this show has lacked for much of the year. If there is one big critique we have of this past season, it is that a lot of the main segments have been a tad too evergreen. Many of them were important, but we like it when they can fold a little bit more into present-day headlines. (Take, for example, his piece on the British Monarchy, which was both timely but also could still be watchable in a year or two.)

Hopefully, come early January we’ll get a premiere date for the next season of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — also, remember that a couple of pre-taped web exclusives could turn up at some point. We do have a tendency to see those pop up here and there.

