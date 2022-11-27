Stranger Things 5 premiere date: What Netflix has at stake

In case it wasn’t abundantly clear already, Stranger Things 5 is going to be an incredibly big deal over at Netflix. Heck, it may be the most important season of any show in the history of the streaming service.

Story-wise, it should be no secret that the stakes are extremely high here. Just consider what the Duffer Brothers have to do! They have built an enormously deep amount of lore over the past several years, and trying to tie all of this together is not going to be an easy thing for them to do. Sure, we’ve got some element of faith that they will pull it off, but it’s going to take a lot of effort and also a realization that you can’t please everyone.

Because Netflix surely realizes that the stakes are SO high when it comes to this series, we tend to believe that they will take their time allowing the episodes to be perfect behind the scenes. We totally understand the impatience from a fan point of view, mostly because we will be equally so. Yet, nothing will make the producers move any faster. We just hope that there aren’t any unexpected delays. We think the goal should be to get the final season out there in 2024 but if that doesn’t happen, it has to be okay.

The stakes are also going to be high here when you consider the larger Stranger Things universe as a whole. Remember that there is a spin-off in development, and you have to land the series finale of this show to ensure people are excited for what’s next. You can win fans back after a divisive finale (look at House of the Dragon), but why even put yourselves in that sort of position?

