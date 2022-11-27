House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: HBO’s patience

A little more than a month following the season 1 finale, it feels fair to say that House of the Dragon season 2 is critical for HBO. After all, this may be the most important project the network has! The first season not only generated huge viewership, but it also brought in a ton of subscribers for the HBO Max streaming service. We know that Warner Bros. Discovery cares about this stuff greatly post-merger, and this show should be the apple of their eye.

When you consider the tremendous profit potential of this show, you would of course think that the main name of the game here is going to be getting more out there ASAP. However, we don’t tend to think that this is going to be the case. Patience is as important for them now as it has ever been before.

More so than getting season 2 out there, this is a network that knows it is important to get it out there in the best form possible. They have a prime example of this with True Detective season 2, which was haphazardly put together on the heels of a successful season 1. While HBO / HBO Max wants money, they also want people to stick around for multiple years to come. This isn’t a True Detective situation where they can just reboot the story every single year. They need to have a consistent narrative here and that takes time. The same goes for the special effects.

Another reason HBO can be patient? The remainder of their lineup. Just look at everything else they have coming in between The Last of Us, Euphoria season 3, Perry Mason season 2, Succession season 4, even more True Detective, and then also comedies like Barry and a brand-new show in The Idol. There are a number of other shows we’re not even mentioning here!

Odds are, House of the Dragon won’t be back until at least late winter / early spring 2024 and for now, we are more than okay with that.

