Is The Walking Dead new tonight on AMC? Franchise future

Is The Walking Dead new tonight over on AMC? Are we going to be getting some other insight in the relatively near future?

As you would imagine, there are a few things well worth talking about here, but let’s begin with the bad news: You won’t be seeing more of the zombie drama within the near future. Last week was the series finale of the flagship show and now, we’re left to sit back and wonder what some of the spin-offs could look like.

So what do we know is out there at the moment? For starters, you’ve got The Walking Dead: Dead City. This is a show (currently set for the spring) starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, which will take place in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan. There is some sort of time jump between the end of the main show and the start of this new one, so don’t expect the story for Negan and Maggie to be exactly what it’s been over the past several months.

Beyond that, down the road we also know that there is the Norman Reedus led spin-off show that’s been in development for quite some time. Production is currently underway in Europe on these episodes, but there aren’t too many specifics about it as of yet. We tend to think that it will air in fall 2023 and take the place of The Walking Dead proper.

Don’t forget about the upcoming limited series starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira. Rick and Michonne both had tiny cameos in the series finale, which serves as a great reminder that they are still out there. (Originally, there were going to be Rick Grimes movies; that plan has since changed.)

What do you most want to see from The Walking Dead as a franchise over the course of the next few years?

What do you most want to see from The Walking Dead as a franchise over the course of the next few years?

