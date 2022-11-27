The Flash season 9 premiere date: How far along is filming?

If you find yourselves very much eager and curious for The Flash season 9 at The CW, consider yourself one of many! We are gearing up for what should be a momentous, exciting, and of course dramatic final chapter of this series.

We know that there are a lot of interesting teases we’re picking up on from the final season, especially based on what’s happening with production in Vancouver. Let’s just say that this season should be a tribute in some ways to everything we’ve seen over the years, plus also a chance to paint a new sort of future for one Barry Allen.

So how close are we really to the show coming back? How far along is production? Of course, both of these are easy questions to dive into a little bit more.

First things first, we should note that filming for this batch of episodes first kicked off in September. We know that the plan from the start was to have it start around this time, given that it wasn’t premiering in the fall and with that in mind, there was no real reason to rush anything along. Even though this season will only have thirteen episodes, these still take a reasonable amount of time to make and after that, a lot of post-production to get together a lot of special effects.

Based on the filming timeline right now, it feels like late winter is probably the most accurate premiere-date window for this show. It gives everyone the proper time, after all, to create the best proper final season we could really ask for. We’re also hoping that there won’t be any hiatuses right in the middle of it airing and by putting it on at around this time, there’s a chance that this could be possible.

