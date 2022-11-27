Halo season 2 premiere date: The long path ahead

We’re not sure just how much of a surprise this may be to a lot of people out there, but you will be waiting a long time to see Halo season 2 premiere. The simple question is just how long, and what are some of the major steps along the way.

If there is even a sliver of good news that we can hand down within this article, it is probably the fact that new episodes are already being filmed! The Paramount+ show is currently more than a couple of months into production, and we do think we’ll continue to see things chug along well into the winter. Given that there is work being done in Iceland, it already feels fair to say that we’re going to be getting some stories coming up that are visually stunning in nature and then some.

This is where things start to get tricky: Halo is not a fast show to turn around because of all the special effects, so we don’t think it’s all that crazy to think that we’re not going to see these episodes air until well into 2023. More than half of the year will more than likely be gone!

Of course, we’re more than fine with the wait provided that we do tend to see some sort of major progress in moving the show in a direction that is more similar to the game series. Adapting any game to movie form is not altogether easy, but with Halo in particular, season 1 alienated a lot of the fan community with the changes. We know there’s a real effort to fine-tune things in season 2, so we wouldn’t give up yet even if you were discouraged by season 1. At the end of the day, there are just a number of shows out there that take a certain amount of time to get going.

