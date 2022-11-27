iCarly season 3 premiere date: Has filming even begun?

If are you already starting to wonder about an iCarly season 3 premiere date over at Paramount+? We understand, given that it has been such a long time now since the end of season 2 — and a cliffhanger that made us wondering big-time about Carly’s romantic future.

Unfortunately, we do have to go ahead and hand over some less-than-exciting news: You are going to be waiting for at least a little while longer to see some of what the future holds here. There is no premiere date as of yet, and filming only just started to begin early this month. What that means is that more than likely, we are still months away.

Should this be a shock? Probably not, given that season 2 premiered in the spring and if we had to guess, this is also when season 3 will likely premiere. We don’t think there’s going to be a reason for the streaming service to rush this along; the biggest thing that they really should do is find a way to grow the audience over the next few months.

From the very beginning, there is no questioning that this show had a really difficult path. Just think about it like this: They have to find a way to keep the longtime audience who first watched on Nickelodeon, but also new faces at the same time. That’s not an altogether easy thing to do. The writers have done an admirable job bringing a lot of these people into the next generation, but there is more work to be done if we want there to be a season 4 down the road. At the moment, we definitely can’t say that is confirmed or anything close to it.

Odds are, we’ll get a firm season 2 premiere date in the winter; we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for it.

What do you most want to see when it comes to iCarly season 3 over at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned — there are all sorts of other updates on the way. (Photo: Paramount+.)

