The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: How will it lead to The Testaments?

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is in some ways going to serve as an end and a beginning, and there’s a delicate balancing act the writers have in front of them.

If you have not heard some of the specific news already, Hulu is currently in the process of developing The Testament, Margaret Atwood’s sequel story to The Handmaid’s Tale. There are some major differences between her original book and the show we’ve been watching the past several years, and it is fair to say the same could be true for the follow-up.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s get a little more into how the two products actually connect, at least in terms of the TV version if you are The Handmaid’s Tale showrunner Bruce Miller, you are certainly well-aware of the fact that the Elisabeth Moss series is ending, and you do need to come up with some sort of conclusion that makes sense for that. Along the way, though, you have to also indicate that the story is not over and there is more worth telling; that is a line that can be rather difficult to tow. You don’t want the end of this show to feel just like the backdoor pilot for another.

With that being said, we’re sure that there are going to be a few teases within The Handmaid’s Tale series finale that set the stage for what’s coming up, but they probably won’t monopolize the end of this story. We don’t want to spoil anything for non-book readers out there, but there are at least some characters who could make the leap over to the sequel show; no matter what happens on The Testaments as a series, a lot of it could connect to stories that are playing out now.

