NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 9 return date at CBS

Are you curious to learn the NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 episode 9 return date over at CBS? We’re happy to help with that, so have no fear!

Of course, we wish we were helping in a way that was going to bring you good news more or less immediately, but that’s not happening. There is no new episode next week, and nor is there the week after. As a matter of fact, tonight’s “Let It Burn” is the last one that you’re going to be seeing until Monday, January 2, when the show is airing at a special time as a part of the epic three-part crossover event.

Remember that this crossover is going to play out almost as a feature film with the NCIS: Los Angeles team joining forces with the groups out of DC and Hawaii. You’ll need to watch starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern in order to see the full story, so be prepared for that in advance.

For a few more details about the NCIS: Los Angeles part of the crossover in particular, check out the synopsis below:

“A Long Time Coming” – While Agent Rountree and Fatima are searching for Kilbride, who has been MIA, they are ambushed and learn that every member of the team has a $200,000 bounty on their head via the dark web. The NCIS team must save Agent Rountree and find Kilbride while every cartel, hit man, gang and psychopath hunts them down, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Monday, Jan. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* NCIS stars Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama and NCIS: HAWAI’I stars Vanessa Lachey and Yasmine Al-Bustami guest star in the episode, which is the conclusion to the three-episode crossover event with NCIS and NCIS: HAWAI’I.

After this event, the show is going to venture back to its normal timeslot on Sunday nights.

