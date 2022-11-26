NCIS season 20: Will there be another Big Bad?

As we prepare ourselves for the second half of NCIS season 20 to air on CBS in the new year, why not have a discussion about adversaries? After all, there is without question a lot of interesting stuff to get into here!

Already, we know that the crime procedural has had a number of fantastic foes over the years, and there was a lot of potential there with the Raven. We still can’t help but feel that was squandered slightly, with the story wrapping up not only as a part of a crossover, but on a different show altogether in NCIS: Hawaii. We’re a big believer that a villain should start and conclude on the same show, especially if they are around for longer than just an episode.

So is there a chance for some sort of villain down the road? We’d be silly to rule that out, but we’d also be shocked if they were introduced until the other side of the three-show crossover on January 2. We tend to think that the writers are going to be keep distractions at a minimum during that event and let all of the teams take center stage and get the spotlight they deserve without a separate villain hovering behind the scenes.

What we would like near the end of this season is some sort of foe who does allow us to get to know the team better, but also force Parker, McGee, and everyone else to think outside of the box to stop then. Since NCIS is more of an ensemble show these days, there’s a good chance to allow everyone to have a few moments in the spotlight.

We obviously know that NCIS is not the sort of show to tell a super-serialized arc with a single Big Bad, but couldn’t we at least have them featured over three or four episodes? That feels like more than enough time to make some sort of impact.

Do you want to see some sort of Big Bad introduced over the course of NCIS season 20?

