Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: A time period to watch

What is the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date, realistically, going to be at Apple TV+? We’re well aware that this is one of the most-watched questions out there, and also for good reason. The first two seasons of the Jason Sudeikis were nothing short of otherworldly, and of course we tend to think that the streaming service is already thinking of the right period of time to launch it.

So at this point, what is the primary hold-up? It is as simple as making sure all of the stories are wrapped up behind the scenes. The first two seasons were nothing short of spectacular and we’re sure that the writers felt that pressure to make things perfect this time around. It’s one of the reasons why this season has taken so long. Even with filming now being wrapped, it’s not so easy as flipping a switch and getting everything back on the air. These things still take a good bit of time.

The biggest post-production challenge with the show right is not editing or scoring some of the scenes; instead, it is making those big soccer matches look realistic. You can’t have tens of thousands of people crammed in to a fake match during production, especially in the midst of a global health crisis. There’s a lot of work that goes into making the AFC Richmond team look like they are actually in front of a crowd.

When you consider this, there are a handful of dates that make sense for the show to launch on — this is, of course, provided that it means that “spring” window that a lot of people are already speculating about. Remember as well that Apple TV+ series frequently debut on Fridays.

March 10 – Remember that “spring” is a relative term, and it could be a reference to any point in this particular month. We’d love it back before this point, but this may be the most realistic early time-frame based on the amount of work required. Just remember that it could easily take longer than this to get the show back, as well.

March 17 – What makes this time-frame better for Apple? It’s a matter of giving post-production one additional week to perfect things behind the scenes.

March 24 – This is, technically, the only date we have listed here that technically is in the spring. It’s going to be a competitive period since we imagine a lot of other high-profile shows will be on at this time, but we’re not sure that the streamer really cares.

Could we be waiting until April?

You can’t rule it out, but personally we’d be a little bit surprised. It’s important to remember that premiering in March would allow the series to be wrapping up right in the middle of Emmy campaign season.

What are you the most excited about as we get closer to the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere?

