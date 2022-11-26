Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: The current state of filming

Even though the first half of Yellowstone season 5 is currently on the air, the cast and crew are still at work making the rest of the season as strong as possible. Not only that, but some of them are venturing far from the Dutton Ranch!

We don’t want to give any potential spoilers away here, so let’s just say that some cast members have been spotted already in North Texas, where production was going on prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. We know that Texas is the setting for the 6666 Ranch, and there are also reports out there that we’ll eventually be getting a spin-off set at the place. Does this mean season 5 will be setting the stage for that? It’s possible, but we don’t want to jump to too many conclusions here.

In general, we recognize that the production for season 5 has been a little bit scattershot, and that’s just putting it lightly. Consider everything that’s been going on! Filming kicked off earlier this year in Montana, but we also know that a few months in, Kevin Costner went off and filmed a movie project. They may have split up parts of production to accommodate his schedule, and that could be another reason why we’re getting season 5 in two batches. Regardless, everything will be worth the wait given that season 5 is 14 episodes — the longest in the history of the show. We imagine that we’re still several months away from the second half of the season airing; we’d be personally surprised if we get them before the spring.

Just remember along the way here that while we’re waiting for Yellowstone season 5 to return from its midseason hiatus, there will be the prequel series 1923 streaming on Paramount+. It’s clear that the Taylor Sheridan universe is in as strong a place as ever right now, and that’s without even talking about 6666.

