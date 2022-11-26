SEAL Team season 7: Show EP on current renewal hopes

If you are reading this article, then odds are you want to see a SEAL Team season 7 on Paramount+ down the road. The finale ended in a compelling way, as the entire future of Bravo Team was left hanging in the balance. This isn’t the same sort of cliffhanger we got last season, as no one is out in the field. Yet, the unit could be shut down and we’re waiting to see just what the future could hold.

So what are the chances that we see something more for these characters? The aforementioned streaming service has not announced a decision and truthfully, they may not for a little while longer. They don’t necessarily have a reason to rush anything.

What we can at least say here is that behind the scenes, most everyone involved here is both hopeful and excited over the future. Speaking to TV Insider, here is what showrunner Spencer Hudnut had to say:

…As I talk about Season 7, it’s all hopeful. It’s only in my head. So I hope for everyone that we’ll get good news sooner than later. At the end of the day, if we get to make more SEAL Team, that’s fantastic. I really feel like our fans who have made this trip over to Paramount+ with us deserve the opportunity to see these characters through their journeys. We at the show really want to be able to deliver that to them. So yeah, this is not the intended ending of the show. If at the end of the day, the brotherhood, the guys stepping up for Jason and showing that love and connection they share, is the last thing we do, I’ll be OK with it, but there’s a lot more story to tell and we’re hopeful that we get to do that.

When it comes to the long-term future, the major thing we want is that Hudnut and the writers do get to tell an intended story the whole way through. We don’t want season 7 to be the final one but if it is, let’s hope they find out in enough time to give us a proper finale. We all need closure when it comes to these characters.

