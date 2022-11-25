Wednesday season 1 finale: Is Larissa Weems dead?

We certainly feel like there are a lot of big questions to ponder over following the Wednesday season 1 finale, but let’s go ahead and ask this one: Is Larissa Weems dead? Is that something that actually transpired for Gwendoline Christie’s character?

On paper, we do think that it would be easy to expect that Weems would somehow come back, and we say that mostly because of all the strange happenings in this world already. Isn’t there some way to conjure her back?

Well, the simple answer to this is “probably not,” but there is always that tiny chance that this could change. Speaking in a new interview right now with TV Guide, executive producer Miles Millar explained why Weeks has to go in order for the show to move forward, at least for now:

We like the idea that people die in this world, that there are real sacrifices and there’s loss — and that Wednesday has to react to that. That it’s not a cartoon. For us, the fact that we could kill such a significant character, it was important that we did that. It’s hard because the relationship between Weems and Wednesday is so magnetic and one of the highlights of making the show was seeing Jenna and Gwendoline work together. Those scenes were always, there was a magic when you shot them. You see that in those scenes that those two people really connected in a deep way. And even though they are in constant conflict, there’s also an underlying respect for those characters in those scenes. So to have her die is even more impactful. But that said, we’re always open for — it’s a supernatural show, there are always ways people can return. Never say never, but at this point, she’s definitely dead.

Christie’s schedule could make it hard for her to come back at least in the near future, as she is a major part of the upcoming season of Severance. There may not be an official Wednesday season 2 renewal as of yet, but we do hope that changes in the near future. Given the strength and familiarity of the property, we at least hope that we’re going to see more down the road.

What did you think about the Wednesday season 1 finale overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







