Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Could we get extended episode?

As we eagerly await the Euphoria season 3 premiere date on HBO, we’re inevitably going to be spending a lot of time thinking about the very first episode back. How can we not?

First and foremost, it is worth noting just how much this particular story has to accomplish from start to finish. If there is a massive time jump, we need to see it; also, we need to learn more in terms of what the overall story is going to be and the challenges that Rue, Jules, and some other characters are going to face.

There is a lot that the writers are going to need to accomplish here, which does led itself to questions about whether or not everything will be wrapped up in a single hour. Is there a chance that the overall run time could be extended here on some level?

From a fan standpoint, it is easy to answer that question with an emphatic “yes” — of course we want to see more of the show! How can we not? The issue comes down to whether or not this is something that HBO will ask for from Sam Levinson, and our feeling is that, more than likely, this isn’t at the top of the priority list. Instead, we imagine that the #1 priority is mostly going to be delivering a high-quality product that answers the questions it needs to. There won’t be an extended episode solely for the sake of it; if we do get something like that, it will be largely because that’s what the story dictates.

More so than any other network, we don’t think HBO cares that much about extended episodes or other things to get people excited; in their mind, having the right story is the thing that matters the most.

