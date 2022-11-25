The Blacklist season 10: When we could learn more news

Now that we have an official premiere date, could we learn more on The Blacklist season 10 at some point in the near future?

Well, the answer to this question is complicated. If you’ve read some of our other content as of late, you are probably aware of the fact that NBC doesn’t exactly promote this show to the ends of the earth. They keep renewing it and we’re grateful for that, but we also don’t have an unrealistic expectation that we’re going to be getting a lot of content here in advance. Why on earth would we even think that?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for news on THE BLACKLIST season 10 every Friday!

When the dust actually settles, all we’re hoping is that we get some further information about the story, or if this is the final season, before the series actually returns on February 26. We also know that there is a venue ahead that would be perfect for revealing some more insight.

For those who are unaware, the TCA Winter Press Tour is a big event where networks turn up and hand out news about a wide array of different shows. Come Sunday, January 15, you are going to see NBCUniversal deliver their presentation — with that could come more news on the future of The Blacklist. We may not get a trailer or anything like that on this particular day, but we wouldn’t be shocked at all to see some information shared with reporters. Or, at the very least, someone could have the opportunity to better take the temperature of NBC when it comes to the show’s long-term future.

For the time being, let’s go ahead and say that we remain hopeful that there’s some really exciting stuff coming in season 10. There’s a chance for a great, revenge-themed story with Wujing at the center of it. This means a chance to see a ton of familiar faces from the past!

Related – Check out some other news right now on The Blacklist, including a few more sprinkles of news on the future

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 10?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do that, stick around — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







