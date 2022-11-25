Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Could it come before July?

For those of you who have not heard the super-awesome news as of yet, Virgin River season 5 is already done with production. Isn’t that exciting? We tend to think so!

With this in mind, let’s go ahead and pose the next big question: What that means for the premiere date. Is there a chance that we could actually see Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, and the rest of the cast before before we get around to July? There is definitely a lot to think about here!

Over the past few years, July has been a really strong spot to launch this show, and absolutely there’s no denying that it has found a great deal of success here. If you are Netflix, you gotta be thrilled with the numbers Virgin River has received; it’s gone from being a sleeper hit to one that most people in the industry are fully aware of. There’s easily a chance that season 5 will be the biggest one that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

In the end, we do think that season 5 will probably be ready to start streaming before we get around to July; the big question is whether or not that is something the folks at Netflix actually want to do. It’s not an easy question to answer, especially since a lot of it could depend on where they think it will make the most impact. If there is any doubt at all, they will keep Virgin River in July. Moving it could create some confusion, and they’ve also come up with something that 100% works. Just on the basis of that alone, why make any big, sweeping changes when there is no real reason to do so?

Our hope in the end is rather simple: No matter when we see the show back, we get some sort of great campaign that really accents everything that is great about it. We know that there’s romance, drama, mystery, and a whole lot more folded into every single story.

