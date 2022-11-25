Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: A chance at a big reveal?

Is there a chance that we’re going to get a big Mayans MC season 5 premiere date at some point in the near future? There is a case to be made for it.

With this in mind, let’s turn our focus over to the Television Critics Association and their upcoming Winter Press Tour, as FX is poised to take part on January 12. Why this matters so much is that this could be a handful of months before Mayans MC comes back on the air, and this on paper feels like the perfect time to either announce a premiere date or give us an approximation as to when the motorcycle drama is coming back.

It is important to remember here that that past two seasons premiered in March and April, respectively. If there continues to be a thirteen-month turnaround from the start of one season to the next, then it feels like May is about as realistic of a timeframe as you’re going to have here.

Of course, there is SO much to be excited about from top to bottom when it comes to season 5, and it begins with trying to unravel that cliffhanger with the warehouse catching fire. Who is responsible for that? The most exciting candidate is Angel, given that he was never that excited about EZ’s plan or the ongoing war with the Sons. He’s in a different spot than his brother now, and having him do this creates the heaviest possible drama between these two characters.

As for whether or not season 5 is the final one, that is up to FX and/or Elgin James — for the time being, there is no clear answer to that. Personally, we tend to think there is enough drama potentially here for there to be two more seasons from start to finish.

