Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1: Joe Mantegna talks Krystall

There were a number of surprises that took place through the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 premiere on Paramount+. Yet, the biggest one of all may have been tied to David Rossi’s wife Krystall. She didn’t survive the time jump.

Over the years, we have seen Joe Mantegna’s character struggle with so many different things and now, there’s this additional tragedy lumped on top of it all. We probably don’t have to tell you this, but it’s going to be a hard thing for him to deal with; we’re already seeing the trauma impact both his job and the relationship with his friends and colleagues. (All of this is without even mentioning how Krystall died, which remains a mystery as of this writing.)

So what was Mantegna’s reaction to this surprising news? In a new interview with Variety, here is what the actor had to say:

“I was pretty shocked at first when I read it … I’m very amused by this cartoon. It’s a two-frame and it’s a caveman looking up saying, ‘Oh God, why do you do this to me?’ and God says, ‘Why not?’ To me, that’s what life’s all about. You can’t orchestrate what happens to you in life, and you get knocked down — what are you going to do? Are you going to lay there or are you gonna get up? So that’s where we find Rossi. He has a decision to make here. Things happen to good people and bad people. There’s no accounting for it.”

The biggest thing that Rossi can do in order to start to heal his heart is open up to those close to him — those who love him. We know that this process won’t be easy, but we think much of this season will be about contending with the past. The global health crisis is a big part of the story, and every member of the BAU went through quite a bit during that time.

