Heels season 2 premiere date: A casual estimate at Starz?

When is Heels season 2 going to premiere over at Starz? If you find yourselves wondering, we at least have a little more info.

For a little while now, we’ve said that the first few months of 2023 are a great time to estimate the return of the Stephen Amell wrestling drama. Filming has been done for quite some time, and it could be now up to the network to figure out when to actually put these episodes on the air.

Still, there is no specific date as of this writing, but we can bring you a little something from a person who would certainly not a few things. In a post on Twitter, executive producer Mike O’Malley made it clear earlier this month that they are currently in the process of editing episodes. Meanwhile, things should be good to go in the first part of 2023. This is obviously a pretty broad range, but it does feel as though a January start could at least be possible in some shape or form. Just think about all the arguments as to why the network would want to do this. It would give the show a great companion in BMF, and we also think there will be room on the schedule about that time. All of this matters significantly when it comes to getting the show off to a great start … and giving us a season 3 potentially down the road.

Now if we do get a chance to see season 2 at some point in January, this does make it all the more important that we get a premiere date soon. With that in mind, let’s send a message to the folks at the network: What are you waiting for at this point? There is so much cool stuff that you could bring to the table here!

