The White Lotus season 2 episode 5 spoilers: ‘That’s Amore’

The White Lotus season 2 episode 5 is set to arrive on HBO this weekend, and we have a feeling already that this one will get people talking. The title here is ‘That’s Amore” and yet, somehow we feel like there’s a certain irony to this. It may not be about love so much as lust, indecision, or a myriad of other things that sort of walk along this line.

Remember that when it comes to certain relationships, they are in a precarious place right now. Harper has some serious trust issues now with Ethan, Tanya and Greg are in a super strange spot, and that’s before we even get into what’s happening with Albie. Little does he know about the history that exists already between Dominic and Lucia.

For a few more details all about what to expect, go ahead and check out the full The White Lotus season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

Still doubting Ethan, Harper gets real during a wine tasting trip with Cam and Daphne. Meanwhile, Tanya and Portia embark on a whirlwind two-day excursion to Palermo with Quentin and Jack, Albie navigates a misunderstanding with Lucia, and Valentina decides to make a staffing change to get a flirtatious Rocco away from Isabella.

There are only three episodes left, and we know from the anthology nature of this show that we’re going to see closure for most of these stories. The craziest thing is as of right now, it is still not even remotely clear who is going to make it out of here alive. Also, who could be responsible for killing some of these guests. Is Rocco or someone else on staff some sort of secret serial killer? Does someone else snap and start taking out the people who are close to them? There is a lot to think about here.

Related – Take a look at some other information right now on The White Lotus + the future

What storyline are you the most excited to see as we move into The White Lotus season 2 episode 5?

Share right now in the comments, and stay tuned for more updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







