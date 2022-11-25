NCIS season 20: When to expect crossover trailer

In the event you were not aware already, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to NCIS season 20 down the road. After all, we know that there is an epic three-part crossover event coming in early January!

It’s crazy to think that after so many years, including a time in which NCIS: New Orleans was on the air, we never had a three-part event like this. Yet, the truth is we didn’t for whatever reason. Luckily, that is going to be rectified with a story that brings the NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawaii teams together … but when are we actually going to get a full trailer? Is that something we should start looking forward to already?

It goes without saying, but this crossover will be very-much promoted over at CBS, and we’re sure that at some point over the next few weeks, things will start to trickle in about it. The crossover has already been filmed, so you don’t have to worry about this being a situation where they are waiting to shoot some additional footage.

Personally, we tend to think that the network is just going to wait until we get to some of the final episodes of the calendar year to start pushing the crossover hard, mostly because they don’t want to get too far ahead of themselves. It is also going to be interesting to see how they actually push this event. We personally don’t think that they are going to spend all that much time focusing on the story; rather, they’ll probably just show clips of the three team around each other. This in itself should be worth the price of admission, no?

