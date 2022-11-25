YOU season 4 premiere date shifts slightly at Netflix

YOU season 4 is coming to Netflix, and now we’ve learned that it will officially be here a tiny bit earlier than we previously expected.

According to a report from TVLine, the Penn Badgley drama is now poised to return on Netflix come Thursday, February 9 — one day earlier than was previously announced. This season is going to air in halves, and the second half is officially moving forward a day to March 9.

Why make this subtle change? It may just be Netflix trying to mess around a little bit with release dates and explore the value to airing on Thursdays. We’re certainly not going to complain, since this allows us a chance to see the story of Joe Goldberg continue a tiny bit earlier.

For those of you who want a super-quick refresher, YOU season 3 concluded with the death of Love and then Joe heading to Europe to chase down Marienne, his latest obsession. While the closing minutes of that finale featured the character in France, we are actually going to see the setting shift to the United Kingdom. While there Joe will have cultivated a new identity for himself, but will he be able to outrun his past forever? We don’t think so. This is a guy who has long steeped himself in delusion, whether it is his idea of what true love is or his ability to be undetected.

There is SO much good stuff to look forward to on YOU down the road, and we can only hope that this season is as twisted, as fascinating, and of course as strong as what we’ve seen to date.

