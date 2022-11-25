Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Season 1 episode 7 news

If Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Is there a lot of other great stuff ahead when it comes to the show? Of course, there’s a lot to discuss!

First and foremost, though, we should go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the network tonight. Instead, we’re going to be waiting for one more week. There are two episodes still to come before the show goes off for the holidays, and we’re hoping already that there’s some big stuff from start to finish there. You’ll for sure see some high-intensity action, but also chances to learn more about Bode, Vince, and some of the other main characters. We’re still early in the process and because of that, there is so much more we have to learn about!

Before we go any further here, let’s go ahead and share the synopses for the next two episodes — we like to think they help to set the stage…

Season 1 episode 7, “Happy to Help” – Bode’s crew is accused of stealing a designer watch from a fire mop up, and the crew responds to a high-stakes call about an extremely dangerous gas leak, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Dec. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 1 episode 8, “Bad Guy” – Vince’s judgment is compromised when a harrowing rescue of two siblings triggers emotional memories of the night his daughter died in a car accident, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Dec. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Episode directed by series star Kevin Alejandro.

In general, let’s keep watching and/or hoping for the best here! There is a pretty good chance that the series gets a season 2 renewal, but nothing is confirmed as of yet.

