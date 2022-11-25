Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we’ll take a look at that and while we’re at it, look a little more to what lies ahead.

The first thing we should point out here is share a little bit of the bad news — unfortunately, there is no new episode tonight. Luckily, this isn’t a super-long hiatus, and we’re going to be seeing Tom Selleck and the rest of the cast come back on Friday, December 2. There are two episodes airing over the course of that month, so why not learn more about them now? Go ahead and read the synopses below…

Season 13 episode 7, “Heroes” – Erin and Anthony clash when Anthony’s daughter, Sophia (Isabel Harper Leight), is the sole eyewitness to a fatal shooting. Also, Frank wants to punish an off-duty copy for his inaction during an armed robbery; Danny and Baez investigate a violent mugging with some unwanted help from Jamie; and Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help an attack victim see the brighter side of New York City, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 13 episode 8, “Poetic Justice” – Danny crosses paths with Sonny Le (Alex Duong), a criminal from a previous case, when he investigates a gang attack with a shocking motive. Also, Frank and Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) butt heads over an off-duty cop who goes too far making a political statement; Anthony worries Erin’s DA campaign could be threatened by her ex-husband Jack’s unsavory business connections; and Jamie investigates a potentially dirty officer whose identity may be close to home, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Will more footage be out soon?

More than likely, the answer is yes and we’ll have some sort of larger preview to discuss in a matter of days, at least from episode 7. There’s also a lot more coming in 2023, so you don’t have to worry about us being anywhere close to the end of the season.

