Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: New case for March

We know that Yellowjackets season 2 is coming to Showtime down the road and of course, we’re very much excited about it! After the way that season 1 ended, we think it is fundamentally impossible to be doing anything other than screaming with enthusiasm over what could be coming up next.

Unfortunately, the bad news is that we’re still months away. With filming where it currently is for the second season, the earliest you could expect the cast back on TV is late winter or early spring. In particular, we want to talk about March. It’s a date that could make a lot of sense and in our mind, there are a number of practical reasons for it.

Your Honor will be over – When we first argued that the Melanie Lynskey drama could premiere in February, that was back before there was more news out there about the Bryan Cranston show being delayed. Now, it feels like March is the absolute earliest Yellowjackets could air provided that it and Your Honor are not on at the same time.

Avoiding major competition – By the time February is over, so will the NFL season and a ton of big awards shows. The only one that will be left is the Oscars on March 12, and that is hardly the ratings monster it once was.

It gives post-production more time – Of course, we’d love to get this show back as soon as humanly possible, but we certainly don’t think there is anything wrong with allowing everyone as much time as possible to work their magic. Why wouldn’t we want that?

Awards season – Right when Emmy voters are considering their ballots is about the time that season 2 ends. We don’t think that’s a bad thing at all!

