Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Why the time is now for news

When it comes to the world of Ted Lasso, there is no denying we have a lot to be thankful for. We’ve already had two seasons of a phenomenal show!

Beyond this, of course we consider ourselves blessed in a million different ways already to know that a season 3 is coming. Production on these episodes recently wrapped, and we are in this perilous spot where we are just waiting to see what the folks over at Apple TV+ are going to do. We understand that there are a lot of moving parts that go into this decision, but we’re also super-aware of one simple thing: The time should be now to make an announcement. After all, we can’t think of a reason to wait. Maybe we don’t mean now in the literal sense — today is Thanksgiving and we’re all a bit preoccupied — but there is no better time than the next several days to share something more.

First and foremost, remember what we said about filming? Among diehard fans, the enthusiasm is already there on the basis of that alone. Then, you add to this the World Cup, the biggest sporting event in the world. Ted Lasso is the biggest fictional show about soccer in the world. Also, this show isn’t removed from the charm of the holiday season, as that season 2 Christmas episode is one of the best we’ve seen in recent memory.

We recognize already that we’re probably going to be waiting a long time in order to see the show itself back on the air. By some of our present estimations, the earliest we can imagine it is either late winter or early spring. Yet, it’s not too early to make an announcement! You’d give a lot of fans some relief, and you could officially get the ball moving on what could be the most important season for any show in Apple TV+ history.

What are you the most excited to see as we move into Ted Lasso season 3?

Let us know right now in the comments!

