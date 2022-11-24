Is Law & Order, SVU, & Organized Crime new tonight, 11/24?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? We know that it would be great to see the flagship show back with SVU and Organized Crime, especially when you think about the way that all three of them ended.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share a little bit of the bad news: There are no new episodes tonight, albeit for a pretty understandable reason. It’s Thanksgiving! We hope that you’re off having a great time celebrating the holiday, and here is a reminder that all three versions of the show are going to be back come December 8.

Law & Order season 22 episode 9, “The System” – 12/08/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A suspect arrested for murder escapes police custody after months of waiting for his day in court. As a hostage situation erupts, Shaw must re-examine his conduct as the arresting officer. Price questions his faith in the justice system. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 9, “A Trauma and a Pear Tree” – 12/08/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Carisi and Rollins work together on an important arraignment. Benson tries to make Noah’s Christmas wish come true when a case falls in her lap. TV-14

As many of you probably know already, This will be Kelli Giddish’s final episode as a series regular … and we’re still not ready for it. Signs point to the character having a worthy ending, but does she really have to leave in the first place?

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 9, “Last Christmas” – 12/08/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : The fate of the task force is at stake when a meeting with Robert Silas goes sideways. With danger closing in, Bell and Stabler take creative measures to keep their team alive. TV-14

