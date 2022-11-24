The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: A fair expectation?

For those who are unaware, we have a long ways to wait in order to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 arrive on Hulu. We’re still less than a month removed from the end of season 5, and that means that we’re still at the very beginning of what’s going to be a long process.

We know that it is fun to dream here and there about quick turnarounds and premiere dates we’d love to see sooner rather than later; however, it is also important that we’re realistic here and there. For the sake of this piece, we’re going to try and do the latter as we consider what the future could hold for Elisabeth Moss and the rest of the cast.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE every week!

Wednesday, January 3. Out of context, that date may mean nothing. However, we wouldn’t be shocked at all if this does turn out to be the premiere date for the final season on Hulu. It just makes sense for a handful of reasons!

For starters, remember that it is highly unusual for a streaming show in this current era to turn around a season in just twelve months. We’d love for season 6 to premiere in the fall, but is it really all that feasible? It’s a fair thing to wonder about right now. If it is ready in the fall, we also don’t think it’s crazy to consider the possibility that Hulu would rather it premiere in January over mid-November or December. This way, you don’t have to break it up during the holiday season, just like you also don’t have to worry about it getting lost amidst some Christmas-related programming.

Of course, these are all projects … but it is worthy food for thought. Unless Hulu starts filming season 6 far later than we expect, our feeling is that January 2024 is the latest we could see it.

Related – See even more news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 on Hulu

What are you the most excited for when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, stay tuned — there are some other updates coming all about the show. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







