Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date: Any silver linings?

At this particular point in time, it is most likely clear to a lot of people out there that we are waiting a good while to get a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date. Would it be a Thanksgiving miracle if one showed up today? Sure, but we’re no turkey (sorry for all the puns) — there’s very little reason for the folks at Starz to do this. They don’t want to do any funny business where they announce some big news when nobody is around to receive it.

What we do want to do within this piece is at least offer up a tiny sliver of hope. To be specific, is this wait going to prove worthwhile in a way that we don’t expect? Is there any silver lining to the hiatus?

First and foremost, we suppose that one thing that it has accomplished already is get everyone on the same page and/or talking about the future of the franchise. You can argue as to whether the lack of details is a good thing (at this point, we think it’s not), but there is some discussion out there.

The biggest thing we hope does come out of this is that it gives some people a chance to catch up if they are behind — especially if they didn’t even make it through all of Power proper first. This is one of the big challenges with a universe like this! The amount of knowledge you need in order to understand every little moment is immense and while you could just in at some point in the middle, you are going to miss out on some stuff in between.

One other thing that could come out of this wait is that it allows the folks at Starz to schedule the season without breaks and if there is one, it’s only a week. We know the hiatuses right in the middle have been frustrating for past seasons of this show — and heck, others on the schedule, as well. Ghost is not the only program that has to deal with this here and there.

So all of this is us trying to be positive about the long wait, but the truth is that it’s hard. We may still be stuck until February or March to see the Michael Rainey Jr. show back!

Do you think there are any silver linings as we wait for a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere date?

