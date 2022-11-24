Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 3 air date, what’s next

Following this week’s epic Thanksgiving premiere event, why wouldn’t you want to know what’s next on Criminal Minds: Evolution? We’re still in the early going of this story, and there is so much more coming around every corner.

So where should we begin? The most natural place is by knowing that overall, the folks at Paramount+ aren’t going to make you wait for a long time to see what’s next. Episode 3 of the revival will start streaming next week, but it will only be a single episode as opposed to two. You’ll get weekly episodes until December 15, which is when it will go off the air for the holidays. Come Thursday, January 12 the series will return, and this is leading up to the finale on February 9.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates on Criminal Minds!

In general, we know that this is a fairly short season, especially compared to a lot of the others that we’ve seen from the franchise in the past. Yet, ten episodes is the model for Paramount+. The first two installments were at least a little bit longer than the standard episode on CBS, and we hope that this is going to be a trend the rest of the way.

As for what we’re going to see story-wise, at this point you’ve probably got a pretty good sense of that already. The BAU is tasked with taking down what is now effectively a network of dangerous criminals who connected during lockdown. It’s both a scary premise and incredibly topical. You’ll see how the mission takes a toll on all of the agents but beyond just that, you’ll also get a better sense of how it impacts them personally. We saw some of that play out with JJ already.

Related – Be sure to check out the rest of our coverage now on Criminal Minds: Evolution, including the MIA characters

What do you most want to see as we move into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 3?

Share some of your expectations in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







