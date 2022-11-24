Is American Horror Story new tonight on FX? Season 12 future

Is American Horror Story new tonight on FX? Absolutely, we tend to think it’s fair to want more from this franchise. We’ve burned through the story of NYC in just five weeks, making it the shortest season to air in terms of time from the premiere to finale. (Technically, we know that 1984 had fewer episodes overall.)

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in with a major dose of bad news: There is no more of the show tonight, or for the next several months. NYC was all we were ever meant to get for this calendar year.

So what is next on the calendar? Presumably, it could be more of American Horror Stories, the anthology show that streams on Hulu. Of course, we should note that this show has yet to be renewed, and there is no guarantee that we’re going to hear something more on it in the near future.

As for the flagship show, we do at least have some confirmation that we’re going to see more installments of it at some point in the next year or so — we hope it will be back in the fall, but the last thing that we want to do is sit here and guarantee anything. The most important thing right now is that the folks behind the scenes take their time and really plan out whatever lies ahead. We’re hoping that we’re going to see something a little more supernatural and crazy after the serious-but-important NYC, just so that the franchise continues to subvert common expectations that a lot of people could have.

