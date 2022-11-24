Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 start time, network, lineup!

Are you ready for the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to officially be here? Well in just a matter of hours, it will! This is a holiday institution like no other, and of course we’re excited to see what it brings to the table on NBC.

Do we recognize that there are other places to watch the parade? Absolutely, but there’s no denying to us that NBC is the best venue. This is where you get the most floats, the best commentary, and of course a lot of performances. The parade technically begins at around 9:00 a.m. Eastern, but if you’re a veteran, you know that the first hour tends to be mostly Broadway cast performances. Once you get to around 10:00, a number of the floats start to surface.

So who is taking part this year? Per an NBC press release, we can give you a good sense of a lot of the familiar faces:

The holiday season’s biggest stage for entertainment is the Macy’s Parade and this year a host of stars will join the lineup to celebrate with the nation. Joining the festivities will be Paula Abdul; Big Time Rush; Cam; Jordan Davis; Blue’s Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz; Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan; Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Fitz and the Tantrums; Kirk Franklin; Mario Lopez and family; Ziggy Marley; Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles; the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street®; Sean Paul; the cast of Peacock’s Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg); Joss Stone; Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue; Jordin Sparks; Dionne Warwick; Betty Who; and Santa Claus. The treats keep coming when the stars of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock on Apple TV+, appear throughout the broadcast; join Uncle “Travelling” Matt as he goes on an epic journey away from Fraggle Rock friends and family to learn the meaning of the “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day” holiday and the impossible to answer question: “What is a parade?” Additional talent to be announced.

Broadway’s best shows will also perform for the national broadcast audience. The show will kick off with a spectacular opening number from Lea Michele and the cast of Broadway’s Funny Girl. Additional Broadway performances will include showstoppers A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, and in celebration of its 25th Anniversary Disney’s The Lion King. Rounding out the theatrics will be the iconic Radio City Rockettes®.

One of our personal favorite traditions is going from Blue’s Clues to Sean Paul; this entire event can be completely weird and random and honestly, we’re there for it. If you follow this up with the National Dog Show, then of course you’ve got a one-two punch of really great entertainment that you’ll want to watch from start to finish.

What do you most want to see on the 2022 Macy’s Parade?

