The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 8 preview: Bananas’ birthday

Next week on MTV you’re going to have a chance to see The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 8, and this means there is a lot more drama to think about.

Take, for example, what’s going to happen now with Nelson & Nurys. Yet again, we have a team responsible for sending down a pair who found their way back. We know from tonight that Amber & Chauncey felt hurt by their decision, and they could be a pretty big target as a result of all of this. Of course, we ALSO still think there’s a lot of attention on Michele & Jay for some of their moves in the past. With there being so many big names and former winners in the group this time around, we can’t say we’re shocked that the competition is as heated as it is already.

Want to get a few more details now about episode 8? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

After a season of big moves, one pair of Ride or Dies finds themselves in the crosshairs of numerous teams. One player must choose between new love, old friendship, and playing a smart game.

The promo did show a lot of drama and a pretty intense challenge; yet, the funniest moment in the whole thing came Johnny Bananas celebrating his 40th birthday and getting a pie in the pace. Of course, the funny thing is that he’s not going to have a lot of time in order to celebrate. If any of these teams were smart, they’d want to get him out before the finale! We know how big of a threat and, at the same time, we’re also well-aware of how eager Nany is to win at this point after so many metaphorical kicks at the can.

