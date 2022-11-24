Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS, back with more episodes?

Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS? We know there are a lot of stories still to come in the wake of the full-season order. However, that doesn’t mean we are getting more tonight.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the bad news: We aren’t going to have a chance to see more on the air tonight. Why? Fundamentally, the answer is rather simple: It is Thanksgiving! There’s a chance this would be a hiatus week regardless, but there’s no way that a network is going to air new content on a night where most viewers are off doing other things. That’s just reckless!

The part of all this that may be a little more frustrating to a lot of people out there is the simple fact that season 1 episode 8 for So Help Me Todd is not airing until December 8, meaning that you’re going to have to wait even longer to see what happened.

Below, you can check out the full synopsis for the next installment, just in case you want to better set the stage now:

“Big Bang Theories” – When Lyle’s niece, Angie (Djouliet Amara), is accused of committing a crime on her college campus, Lyle enlists Margaret and Todd to vindicate her, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, Dec. 8 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

By the end of this episode, we hope that we of course have some answers for Lyle — and, of course, an opportunity to see more fun exploits for Margaret and Todd. This show has done a brilliant job of bringing a lot of escapism to the table so far, and we hope that this lasts at least for the remainder of the journey.

