Tonight, Survivor 43 episode 10 brought us to an especially pivotal point in the game. The final eight is where some huge moves can happen! There are a lot of advantages still left but at the same time, no one really wants to use them just yet.

Even before the immunity challenge, we got reminders that Cassidy wanted to make a move. However, some of them wanted to go after her. That was negated the moment that she won immunity. This set in motion one of the wilder most-Tribal sequences we’ve seen as everyone worked hard in order to figure out where things would be gone from here.

For Jesse, he implemented this big, elaborate plan to try and find a way to ensure that Noelle would be voted out, even while some votes were being split between Sami and Karla. It was almost foolproof, with the biggest issue being that Gabler’s still smarter than anyone realized. He was able to figure out how dangerous that Jesse and Cody were together, and that set some wheels in motion.

Was that enough at the end of the day? The vote was still split across a number of different directions: Noelle, Sami, and Karla. This was an indicator that Gabler may not have got his way but the more that we think about it, the more that he was probably not out to get his way at this moment. This could have been setting the stage for what’s coming up down the road.

Noelle is out and honestly, we’re going to miss her. She was a great sport heading out of Tribal, and everyone probably knew that she would have won had she made it further. Jesse is right that this could set up the rest of his game, but little does he know there is something more brewing underneath the surface even still.

