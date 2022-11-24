Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? The season 2 story to come

Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? Given that this is one of the best comedies on all of TV, it’s 100% the sort you want around as much as possible.

Unfortunately, it is with this in mind that the news today could be particularly upsetting: There is no installment on the air tonight. It’s Thanksgiving! To be frank, this is really just not a time where most networks are going to want to risk the viewership for any of their shows. That’s especially true for one like Ghosts that they almost certainly want to keep around as long as possible.

So while this news may be a bit of a bummer, there is so much to share! There are three episodes still to air this year, with the latter two joining forces for an epic one-hour holiday event on December 15. Hopefully, this will be the sort of super-iconic special that is remembered for many years on end.

For more details on ALL of the upcoming stories this calendar year, you don’t have to look any further than the synopses below! This should give you a lot to be excited about…

Season 2 episode 8, “The Liquor License” – Alberta’s expertise from her past comes in handy when Sam and Jay run into some complications during their Woodstone whiskey tasting soiree. Also, Trevor devises a ghost fraternity, which inspires a revelation from Isaac’s past, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 8 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 2 episode 9, “The Christmas Spirit: Part One” – In part one of a special one-hour #Ghostsmas episode, Jay’s sister, Bela (Punam Patel), visits Woodstone Mansion and brings along an adoring male friend, inspiring Sam to spark a romance between them in the spirit of the holiday rom-coms she loves. Meanwhile, the ghosts have conjured up a very different holiday plan for Trevor and Bela. Also, Isaac has an awkward encounter with Nigel that forces him to look back on events in his life, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 15 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 2 episode 10, “The Christmas Spirit: Part Two” – In part two of a special one-hour #Ghostsmas episode, Sam and Thorfinn get caught in the crossfire as the scheme Jay’s sister, Bela (Punam Patel), and the ghosts have conjured up goes awry. Also, Isaac’s marriage to Beatrice sheds light on how apprehensive he has been in communicating his feelings to Nigel, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 15 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Related – Be sure to get even more great Ghosts updates right now

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Ghosts season 2 over the rest of the year?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







