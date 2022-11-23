Chucky season 3: Is it renewed, canceled over at Syfy?

Following tonight’s big finale at Syfy, is there going to be a Chucky season 3 renewal? Is that something to have some sort of hope for down the line?

Let’s just start things off by saying this: If you are nervous over what the future holds, at this point we more than understand. This is a network with a history of axing shows pretty early in their run, really regardless of whether or not they have more story left to tell. We could see a world where that happens.

However, we could also see a world where this show does get a green light for something more. It is important to remember here that this is a popular franchise that helped to redefine horror at a certain point in history, and it has more of a global footprint than your standard Syfy series. It is hard to gauge its total performance based on the numbers that are publicly available, largely because they only present a partial piece to the overall puzzle.

Realistically, Syfy has a few months in order to figure out if they want to bring this show back or not — and no matter when it ends, we hope that it has an ending that is every bit as weird and iconic as the character itself. Honestly, we would not have it any other way at this point?

Provided a renewal DOES happen in the relatively near future…

We do think there’d be a reasonable chance at Chucky season 3 airing at some point in late 2023, mostly because cable does like that quick turnaround with most of their shows. Also, because this show is doing a fairly small batch of episodes compared to some others out there, this does allow for it to be a little more possible.

