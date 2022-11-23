Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Is holiday release possible?

We know that Squid Game season 2 is going to be coming to Netflix at some point — but also that it’s not going to be in the near future. This is a consequence of having a super-popular show with a singular vision, a long production time, and also plenty of hype. Everyone here is going to do whatever they can to make sure that the story is perfect, even if we do have to wait a little bit longer to see it.

It’s already been revealed that 2024 is the earliest we can expect to see the Korean drama back — the question now is when within the year it could actually launch. Does a holiday release make a good bit of sense?

On paper, we could see a lot of reactions to this saying that the idea is silly. After all, most network shows would do anything to steer clear of airing on July 4, Thanksgiving, or any other holiday of this nature. However, Netflix has a documented history of success on these intervals. They could pick out a date for season 2 in summer or fall 2024 that makes sense for the post-production process, but also one that would guarantee a pool of available viewers. Most people have at least a few hours of downtime on a given holiday. That’s considered to be quite normal. (We reference July 4 in particular because we’ve seen Netflix shows premiere on it before.)

If we were to discuss beyond a specific holiday itself, could we expand the focus for the show to the entire holiday season? We don’t think that the thought of this is altogether crazy, and nor should it be. Remember for a moment here that late November / December 2024 could be a lucrative time for Netflix, especially with a lot of viewers staying inside to avoid the cold. The only trade-off here is simply that this would be a pretty horrible wait, and we’re not sure that everyone out there has the sort of patience necessary for this.

Do you think we could see Squid Game season 2 end up with some sort of holiday release?

