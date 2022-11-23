The Flash season 9 premiere date: Could a big villain return?

At this point, it feels pretty darn clear already that the wait for The Flash season 9 is going to be painful. It’s already been that way so far! We know that we’re getting into the final season, but beyond that the folks at The CW have kept most of their cards close to the vest.

(Given that the network has new leadership, at this point we can’t even say for sure what cards they are even holding.)

At the moment, we tend to think that we’re set for a late winter or early spring release, mostly because that gives us a chance to see the entirety of the season without any breaks. Wouldn’t that be a great thing to behold? We tend to think so! We also tend to think that it would nice to get a ton of callbacks to past seasons, even if the final season is somewhat truncated. We’re sure that Tom Cavanagh is going to turn up again, with the same being said for a few other former series regulars.

So what about Big Bads? Teddy Sears was famous for playing Zoom back in season 2, and he’s already made it clear that he would like to come back for one final curtain call — no matter how that plays out. Just check out his quote to Flash TV News on the subject:

“I’m not being coy here: My hope is that yes, you will … I don’t know if you will. I’ve been trying to ask; I’m still in contact with a lot of cast… I talk to Grant Gustin all the time, Danielle… Tom Cavanagh is no longer there, but he and I stay in touch… and Jesse Martin… so it would be my highest hope that I get to do one more in the final season.”

Given that the show is still in production on the remaining episodes, there is still a lot of time for people to come on board! The question here is whether or not they actually will.

