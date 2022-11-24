Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1: Where is Matt Simmons?

As you dive further into the first two episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1, it makes sense to wonder about Matt Simmons. Where is he, and is Daniel Henney gone from the show for good?

Going into the Paramount+ revival of the much-loved property, it was already confirmed that both Henney and also Matthew Gray Gubler would not be taking part. Their reasons are a little bit different, and you can read the explanation for Gubler over at the link here.

For Henney, the reason behind his exit isn’t really that complicated — he’s a major cast member on another show in The Wheel of Time. That makes the scheduling all the more difficult to arrange, and it also makes it that he’d probably like some time off when he is not shooting the fantasy epic. After the original Criminal Minds ended, he, like so many other performers, had to move forward and see what else was out there. After all, there was a long period of time where it didn’t seem like something like this was even going to happen.

It’s a bummer to not see Simmons on board the show, given that he was a great part of the later seasons after getting his start on the short-lived Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders spin-off that walked so FBI: International could run.

Could he return someday?

If he does this season, there’s no info out there on it and the writers have done a good job of keeping it under wraps! We tend to think that in general, there is going to be a lot of interest among fans and if there is a season 2, we’re sure that the door will be wide open. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best.

