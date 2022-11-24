Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1: Where is Spencer Reid?

Where is Matthew Gray Gubler as Spencer Reid on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1? Watching the premiere, you may have that question.

For several months now, it has been confirmed (rather unfortunately) that Gubler and fellow cast member Daniel Henney would not be returning to the Paramount+ revival — and the reasons for Matthew in particular are a little more ambiguous.

Do we know that he still holds this show and Spencer in great affection? Absolutely but with that being said, all things must come to an end. It was his decision to not return to the series, and he seems to have moved on to a number of other things. Gubler has long been an eclectic guy who has passions in a wide array of different avenues. He gave a lot to this series and Spencer for a decade and a half, and we don’t hold it against him that he’d want to do some other things now. We’re still happy that a number of cast members are a part of the revival and who knows? The door could always been open for him to come back at some point down the road. (We do think there is a pretty good chance already at a season 2 for this show, even if it is FAR too early to say anything with 100% certainty.)

Of course, we’re going to imagine Spencer in our head being off somewhere and happy. We know that he battled a good many demons over the course of the original show’s run, but he ended in a good place and there was an element of closure to his story.

Are you going to miss Matthew Gray Gubler as Reid as we move into Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1?

